iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797,852 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $191,123,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

