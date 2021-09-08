iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $96.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $100.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average is $96.42.

