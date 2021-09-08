Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO John Tomovcsik Sells 29,037 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $49.58.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.
Iron Mountain Company Profile
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
