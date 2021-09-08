Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO John Tomovcsik Sells 29,037 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

