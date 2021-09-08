IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 31.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 103,978 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,627,000 after buying an additional 97,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $641,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $108,692.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,097 shares of company stock worth $2,913,371. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.53 million, a PE ratio of 94.24 and a beta of 1.04. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Equities analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

IRMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

