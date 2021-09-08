Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IONS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 723,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,329,000 after buying an additional 3,765,462 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,960,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,969,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,117,000 after buying an additional 946,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,837,000 after buying an additional 590,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

