Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.59 Million

Analysts forecast that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will post sales of $127.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.25 million. Invitae reported sales of $68.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $486.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.64 million to $494.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $691.52 million, with estimates ranging from $672.09 million to $715.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The firm had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. 180,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,951. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.86. Invitae has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $61.59.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $121,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $642,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,475. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 34.3% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 38.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

