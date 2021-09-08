Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.89 and last traded at $27.03. Approximately 28,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 51,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $9,127,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $10,040,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $10,568,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $10,568,000.

