Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,201,000 after buying an additional 45,892 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after buying an additional 65,223 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 697,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 662,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,736,000 after buying an additional 46,831 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51.

