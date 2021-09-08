Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.36). Intersect ENT reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 102.23% and a negative net margin of 66.55%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

XENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of XENT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.48. 10,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,241. The stock has a market cap of $915.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $28.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Intersect ENT by 18.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,474,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,462,000 after acquiring an additional 705,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 26.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,473,000 after buying an additional 721,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,121,000 after buying an additional 89,386 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 8.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,785,000 after buying an additional 174,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,702,000 after buying an additional 34,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.