International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $736.43

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 736.43 ($9.62) and traded as low as GBX 726 ($9.49). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 726 ($9.49), with a volume of 40,352 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 729.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 736.43. The company has a market cap of £300.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. International Biotechnology Trust’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

In other news, insider Caroline Gulliver acquired 2,000 shares of International Biotechnology Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 724 ($9.46) per share, for a total transaction of £14,480 ($18,918.21).

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

