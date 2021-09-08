Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,175.82

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,175.82 ($28.43) and traded as high as GBX 2,301 ($30.06). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,299 ($30.04), with a volume of 327,765 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICP shares. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,145 ($28.02) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,178.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,073.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 14.43.

In related news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 5,416 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,162 ($28.25), for a total value of £117,093.92 ($152,983.96). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 1,717 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,191 ($28.63) per share, with a total value of £37,619.47 ($49,150.08).

About Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

