Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Raised by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,393 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.11. 385,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,451,312. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $215.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.