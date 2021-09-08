inSure DeFi Price Tops $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (SURE)

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 93.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $132.48 million and $288,420.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00167339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00043901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.31 or 0.00716195 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

