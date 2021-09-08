Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells 2,593 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $777,925.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25.

On Monday, August 9th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total value of $990,603.79.

On Monday, July 26th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $959,773.02.

On Monday, June 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 32,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.37, for a total value of $12,429,992.41.

On Monday, July 12th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total value of $988,581.25.

On Monday, June 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.10, for a total value of $946,704.30.

ZM stock traded down $6.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,930,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,370. The company has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.55. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.14.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

