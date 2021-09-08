Insider Selling: Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Sells 8,708 Shares of Stock

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total value of £50,767.64 ($66,328.25).
RTO opened at GBX 583.40 ($7.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of £10.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28. Rentokil Initial plc has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 592.80 ($7.74). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 547.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 840.28.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
