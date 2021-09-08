Insider Selling: Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Sells 8,708 Shares of Stock

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total value of £50,767.64 ($66,328.25).

RTO opened at GBX 583.40 ($7.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of £10.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28. Rentokil Initial plc has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 592.80 ($7.74). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 547.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 840.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 607 ($7.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 601.17 ($7.85).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

