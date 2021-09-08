Insider Selling: Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) Insider Sells 61,745 Shares of Stock

Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) insider John Cullity sold 61,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.12 ($2.23), for a total transaction of A$192,767.89 ($137,691.35).
John Cullity also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, John Cullity acquired 1,893,939 shares of Race Oncology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$187,499.96 ($133,928.54).
