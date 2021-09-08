Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Sells 50,938 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $6,113,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $8,829,021.76.
- On Friday, August 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $8,950,692.24.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $6,263,904.64.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $109,379.76.
- On Friday, August 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $2,552,000.31.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $574,194.38.
- On Friday, August 13th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $3,881,850.00.
Shares of QLYS stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,444. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 0.59.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Qualys by 117.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 35,983 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Qualys by 160.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 199,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
