Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Sells 50,938 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $6,113,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $8,829,021.76.

On Friday, August 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $8,950,692.24.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $6,263,904.64.

On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $109,379.76.

On Friday, August 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $2,552,000.31.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $574,194.38.

On Friday, August 13th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $3,881,850.00.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,444. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Qualys by 117.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 35,983 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Qualys by 160.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 199,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

