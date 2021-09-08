Insider Selling: Hays plc (LON:HAS) Insider Sells 135,689 Shares of Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS) insider Alistair R. Cox sold 135,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £223,886.85 ($292,509.60).

LON:HAS opened at GBX 165.40 ($2.16) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 156.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 160.31. The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Hays plc has a 1-year low of GBX 104.40 ($1.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.10 ($2.37).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.15 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 6.43%. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hays to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

