Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $907,000.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $915,356.50.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Peter Maag sold 2,522 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $226,980.00.

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,385. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.87. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in CareDx by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.