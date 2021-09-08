Insider Selling: AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) CEO Sells 11,677 Shares of Stock

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) CEO Michael Gerhard Magnusson sold 11,677 shares of AeroCentury stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $336,180.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ACY opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. AeroCentury Corp. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 4.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33.

Get AeroCentury alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroCentury in the first quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroCentury in the first quarter worth $61,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in AeroCentury during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AeroCentury during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for AeroCentury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroCentury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.