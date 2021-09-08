Insider Buying: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Buys 25,430 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 15,778 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,910.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,147,182.38.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $10.88 on Wednesday, reaching $1,905.70. 254,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,281. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,940.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,786.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,552.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,786.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after acquiring an additional 255,896 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after buying an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

