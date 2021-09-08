Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.34% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BJUN. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $1,594,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000.

Shares of BJUN opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $33.65.

