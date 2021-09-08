Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$24.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$26.75 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.43.

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$21.27 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.37 and a twelve month high of C$32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.39. The stock has a market cap of C$4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

