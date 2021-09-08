Injective Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $66.31 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $12.18 or 0.00026345 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $397.61 million and approximately $66.31 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00151229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.87 or 0.00728889 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00043446 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

