Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.22 ($46.14).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

