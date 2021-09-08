IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.25

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMIAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

