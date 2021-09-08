IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $681.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $674.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total value of $2,063,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

