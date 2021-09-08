ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $169,590.53

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $169,590.53 and approximately $27,701.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

Buying and Selling ICE ROCK MINING

