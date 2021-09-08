IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

IBEX opened at $18.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IBEX has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $332.64 million and a PE ratio of -47.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in IBEX by 19.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IBEX by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in IBEX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in IBEX by 49.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IBEX by 22.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

