iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total transaction of C$281,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,494.81.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$70.82 on Wednesday. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of C$44.54 and a 12 month high of C$75.30. The stock has a market cap of C$7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.12.

Get iA Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$83.19.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.