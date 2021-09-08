Huobi BTC Tops 1-Day Volume of $31.00 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and approximately $31.00 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $45,160.87 or 0.96766573 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00060335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00134321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00195047 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.48 or 0.07204814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,437.61 or 0.99502261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $344.72 or 0.00738632 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

