Humanscape (HUM) Market Capitalization Reaches $67.22 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $67.22 million and $13.34 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 585,194,737 coins. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

