Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.

NYSE:HRL opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

