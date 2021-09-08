Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.18

Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share by the technology company on Monday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

HKTVY opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. Hong Kong Television Network has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $41.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50.

Get Hong Kong Television Network alerts:

Hong Kong Television Network Company Profile

Hong Kong Technology Venture Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of multimedia production and contents distribution and other multimedia related activities. It also operates an e-shopping mall that provides entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services. The company was founded by Chi Kin Cheun and Wai Kay Wong on May 19, 1992 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Television Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Television Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.