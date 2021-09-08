Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.18

Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share by the technology company on Monday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.
HKTVY opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. Hong Kong Television Network has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $41.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50.
Hong Kong Television Network Company Profile
