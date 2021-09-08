Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.3% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.43. 94,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,079. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

