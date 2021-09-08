Homrich & Berg Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 200.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 818,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after buying an additional 546,065 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,523,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,298,000 after purchasing an additional 397,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $545,000.

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00.

