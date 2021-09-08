Homrich & Berg Purchases 480 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $128.83 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

