Homrich & Berg Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Unilever were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,442 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 8.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $144.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

