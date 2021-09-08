Homrich & Berg Has $491,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Homrich & Berg reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $294.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.82. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $216.85 and a 52-week high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

