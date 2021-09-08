Homrich & Berg Has $237,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Homrich & Berg reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 3.5% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.7% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 20.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $187.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.81 and its 200-day moving average is $159.04.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

