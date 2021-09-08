Homrich & Berg Grows Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

