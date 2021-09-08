Homrich & Berg Decreases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Homrich & Berg reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

VDC opened at $186.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $157.69 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

