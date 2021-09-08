Homrich & Berg Buys Shares of 3,959 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 47.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.77.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

