Home REIT (LON:HOME) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.00

Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.49), with a volume of 268424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.50 ($1.48).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.17.

About Home REIT (LON:HOME)

Home Retail Group Limited, formerly Home Retail Group plc, is a general merchandise retailer. The Company’s segments include Argos and Financial Services. Argos is a multi-channel retailer, which sells products through approximately 845 stores, Website and mobile applications. Argos is supported by an in-house financial services offer, which provides a range of credit products for the Company’s customers.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Home REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.