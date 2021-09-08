Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.21 and last traded at $31.21. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

HMCBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

