HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $71.10

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €71.10 ($83.65) and traded as low as €69.50 ($81.76). HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €69.68 ($81.98), with a volume of 82,384 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.50 ($86.47) target price on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is €67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €71.05.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

