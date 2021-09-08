Hive (HIVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $321.04 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001749 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $321.04 million and approximately $147.51 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hive has traded 44% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000201 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001399 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 395,089,058 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

