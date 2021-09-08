Hiscox (LON:HSX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $899.14

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 899.14 ($11.75) and traded as high as GBX 942.40 ($12.31). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 938.40 ($12.26), with a volume of 412,124 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 898 ($11.73) to GBX 916 ($11.97) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hiscox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,086.83 ($14.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 900.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 862.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -183.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,651 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

