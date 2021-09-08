HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

