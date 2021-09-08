HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,761 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $294.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.82. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.85 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.